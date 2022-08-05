“Don’t come and say I did not check it well” – Anita Joseph speaks on why couples should get intimate before marriage

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Anita Joseph, a well-known Nollywood actress, has used social media to encourage couples to have intimate relationships before getting married.

The actress exhorts couples to make sure they have more intimate physical contact with each other before getting hitched, in a video she uploaded on her Instagram page.

She claims that if a couple is able to have an intimate relationship prior to getting married, concerns from couples about their partners’ s*x skills that surface after marriage can be easily prevented.

Anita Joseph cited some examples of how some male partners would worry about their female partners’ prowess in bed while other partners would grumble about their partners’ s*x organs.

