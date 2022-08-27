TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Nigerian man serving in the US Army flies to Nigeria to surprise…

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new…

Nigerian lady transforms her grandmother to a slay queen (Video)

Drama as pregnant side chic crashes her lover’s wedding (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A white wedding took a dramatic turn when the groom’s mistress arrived and interfered with the ceremony.

The side chic started making a ruckus by calling Anthony out as he and his bride were saying their vows.

She questioned why he was ignoring her and acting as if he did not know her even though she was the mother of his child.

READ ALSO

Woman allegedly kills ex-husband two weeks to his second…

Drama at wedding as groom plays video of his bride cheating…

However, the bride and groom carried on with the ceremony while acting as though they were unaware of what the woman was saying.

However, as she continued to speak, the bride’s daughter, who was one of her bridesmaids, was unable to maintain silence and lost her temper.

She charged at the side chic with the intention of attacking, telling her to leave her mother’s wedding.

However, the bride-to-be and a few other women were observed holding her back to stop her from hitting the mistress who was expecting.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Nigerian man serving in the US Army flies to Nigeria to surprise his fiancée at…

Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new mistress (Video)

Nigerian lady transforms her grandmother to a slay queen (Video)

I own you and I can use you 10 times a day – Man tells wife after she refused to…

Man runs out of hospital in robe chasing his woman after she left with his phone…

Ubi Franklin reacts as Davido hints at reunion with Chioma Rowland

Drama at wedding as groom plays video of his bride cheating with another man…

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Paul ‘Mr P’ Okoye pauses performance, locks lips with female fan at PSquare…

Lady left heartbroken after discovering her boyfriend impregnated her mother…

“It’s a taboo for my wife to earn more than me” – Man asks…

Drama as pregnant side chic crashes her lover’s wedding (Video)

“Na woman dey control you” — Chizzy and Sheggz exchange words over Bella (Video)

BBNaija star, Angel says her ideal man is one who must cook for her (Video)

Groom plays video of his bride cheating on him on wedding day for guests to…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More