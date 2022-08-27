Drama as pregnant side chic crashes her lover’s wedding (Video)

A white wedding took a dramatic turn when the groom’s mistress arrived and interfered with the ceremony.

The side chic started making a ruckus by calling Anthony out as he and his bride were saying their vows.

She questioned why he was ignoring her and acting as if he did not know her even though she was the mother of his child.

However, the bride and groom carried on with the ceremony while acting as though they were unaware of what the woman was saying.

However, as she continued to speak, the bride’s daughter, who was one of her bridesmaids, was unable to maintain silence and lost her temper.

She charged at the side chic with the intention of attacking, telling her to leave her mother’s wedding.

However, the bride-to-be and a few other women were observed holding her back to stop her from hitting the mistress who was expecting.

