“For the very last time, I was never married” – Nkechi Blessing fumes, slams TV station over rigid stance

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Nkechi Blessing Sunday, a Nigerian actress, fumes while addressing some complexities surrounding her previous relationship with Ekiti State politician Opeyemi Falegan.

Recall that the actress initially made fans believe she was married to Falegan during their dating period, and it is now clear that they are still finding it difficult to let go of the incorrect notion even after the couple ended their relationship with a series of heated social media battles.

In a recent development, taking to her Instagram story, the actress lashed out at a TV station for making reference to her previous relationship while reiterating the fact that she never got married to anybody.

She added that she was only in a relationship that everyone thought was marriage.

The script interpreter further claimed that if they were married, she would have made their union work by all means.

She wrote:

“I am going to say this for the very last time… I was never married to anybody, my mama no collect my bride price from anybody before she d*e, nobody paid a dime on my head, I was only in an open relationship that everyone tot was marriage, if I were to be married I would have done everything to make it work…Just today a st*pid TV station still made reference to my past relationship.. Abeg una no dey tire? What the actual fuck”

