Hours after making a Facebook post about his death, young man dies in car crash

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Khaleel Sulaiman, a young Nigerian man, died in a car accident shortly after posting about his death on Facebook.

According to reports, Sulaiman was killed in a car accident in Plateau state about five hours after his weird social media post.

The post he made on Sunday night, August 21, reads: “I don’t have plan (B) Is do or die”

His friends and family are currently mourning his demise, with many commenters sharing mixed views.

@Damilly Faro wrote: “Please let’s be careful of how we use words. Nobody knows some forces that follow what we say.”

@Yakub Malla: “Rest in peace my friend. Please, our words can determine our end. Let’s be careful from now.”

Meanwhile, After two years of marriage, a guy reportedly filed for divorce from his wife due to a name change issue, which is normal anytime a woman marries.

The man’s friend, Lyke Orji, wrote on Facebook about how the couple’s relationship had been troubled since the woman, who is reportedly well-known on social media, refused to use his last name.

