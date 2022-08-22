Hours after making a Facebook post about his death, young man dies in car crash

Khaleel Sulaiman, a young Nigerian man, died in a car accident shortly after posting about his death on Facebook.

According to reports, Sulaiman was killed in a car accident in Plateau state about five hours after his weird social media post.

The post he made on Sunday night, August 21, reads: “I don’t have plan (B) Is do or die”

His friends and family are currently mourning his demise, with many commenters sharing mixed views.

@Damilly Faro wrote: “Please let’s be careful of how we use words. Nobody knows some forces that follow what we say.”

@Yakub Malla: “Rest in peace my friend. Please, our words can determine our end. Let’s be careful from now.”

