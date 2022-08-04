“I don’t know who my dad is till now” -Mr Ibu’s wife cries out for help to find her father

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Stella Maris Okafor, wife of veteran Nollywood actor, Mr Ibu, has shared an emotional story about her family.

The celebrity wife shared a photo of an elderly couple who happened to be her late mum and her father.

She revealed in her post that she still doesn’t know who her father is till date.

She wrote:
“Sadly, my mum is late and I don’t know who my dad is till now,”

In another post, she requested for anyone with useful information on how to locate her father to come forward as she expressed her hopes of meeting him one day.

She wrote:
“Please anyone who knows or seen him before should let me know I can’t wait to meet him one day thanks and God bless.”

Netizens have reacted to her posts wishing her luck.
ucheelendu said: “Awwww may God help you locate him.”

becky_erica2 said: “God will find him for u one day.”

realchigolden said: “Awww not an easy journey…”

chinwenduekezie said: “U will sure find him .”

vicky.vicki said: “May u locate him quickly IJN.”

mira_ozems said: “Bless your heart .”

See her post below:

