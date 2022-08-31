I need a soft wife – Billionaire son, Kiddwaya

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Terseer Waya, better known as Kiddwaya, the son of Nigerian billionaire businessman Terry Waya,  has taken to social media to specify the kind of lady he prefers.

The reality TV star he felt like talking about his opulent life revealed that he needed a soft wife to go along with it.

He posted a picture of himself in the king-sized pool at the Waya Versace estate and said that all he needed was a soft partner for his soft lifestyle.

It would be recalled that few weeks prior, Kiddwaya boasted of his huge wealth and claimed to be wealthy than everyone in the entertainment industry.

Sharing the photo on his Twitter page Kidd wrote; ”I need a soft wife for this soft life.”

