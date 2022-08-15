Judy Austin stirs backlash over her reaction to Yul Edochie’s outing with kids from his first wife, May

Judy Austin, Nollywood actress, and second wife of Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie, has yet again unleashed the wrath of Nigerians after leaving a comment on Yul Edochie’s post.

Yul Edochie shared a photo of his outing with his four kids, Danielle, Kambi, Karl and Zane Yul Edochie.

He stated in his post that it is ‘goodies’ time for his kids and everyone whenever he is in town.

Reacting to his post, Judy Austin commented, dropping lots of love emojis.

However, her comment stirred backlashes from netizens who yet again insulted her, over her involvement to May and Yul Edochie’s marriage.

While dragging her, aggrieved netizens referred to her as a homewrecker and prayed for God’s judgement to catch up with her.

See the comments below: