“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie, days after unfollowing first wife, May

By Ezie Innocent

Judy Austin, the second wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, is singing his praises for his outstanding qualities just days after he unfollowed his first wife, May Edochie.

Judy Austin

Judy Austin praised him on her official Instagram page, highlighting his many positive qualities.

Judy gushed over him, praising him for his strength, resilience, kind heart, and goodness.

She prayed for more blessings in his life, pointing out that he is the best at his craft and that his artistic interpretation is nothing short of extraordinary.

Yul Edochie

In reference to their scandalous affair, she stated that no one is perfect, and thus the good things he has done have made him perfect in her eyes.

Judy added that Yul is a beacon of hope to many in the world.

She wrote;

“His Excellency, Ezedike 1 of Nteje @yuledochie. Your strength and resilience is worth studying in the university. You’re the kindest man I know. You are A GOOD MAN!!!! God will continue to bless and uplift you cause he knows how beautiful and kind your heart is! Your children are so lucky to have you as a father. You’re the best director in Nollywood and I’m saying this Authoritatively!!! Your artistic interpretation is nothing short of EXTRAORDINARY!! And I pray your talents will continue to grow and be a huge blessing to this world!!! No one is perfect but…… You’re 98% good and that’s what I consider perfection!!! I pray that God Almighty in his infinite mercy continue to guide, protect and direct everything you do my husband…. His love and light will go before you and bless everything you touch. You’re a Beacon of Hope to many people in this world…. @yuledochie na MAN you be!!!!! Keep soaring higher for God is always with you!!? Happy sunday my bunnies”.

