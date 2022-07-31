“Na man you be” – Judy Austin hails husband, Yul Edochie, days after unfollowing first wife, May

Judy Austin, the second wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, is singing his praises for his outstanding qualities just days after he unfollowed his first wife, May Edochie.

Judy Austin praised him on her official Instagram page, highlighting his many positive qualities.

Judy gushed over him, praising him for his strength, resilience, kind heart, and goodness.

She prayed for more blessings in his life, pointing out that he is the best at his craft and that his artistic interpretation is nothing short of extraordinary.

In reference to their scandalous affair, she stated that no one is perfect, and thus the good things he has done have made him perfect in her eyes.

Judy added that Yul is a beacon of hope to many in the world.

She wrote;