Kenyan lady proposes to Nigerian man with car gift (Video)

A Nigerian man has been left emotional after he received a mind-blowing double surprise from his Kenyan girlfriend.

A video of the romantic moment, in which the woman proposed to him with a brand-new car, has gone popular on social media.

In the viral video, the Kenyan lady could be seen going down on one knee while holding up a ring to her husband.

She urged the love of her life to accept her marriage proposal as she handed him the car’s keys.

He attempted to contain his tears because he was feeling so overwhelmed by emotions, but they just streamed out of him.

After the proposal, the newly engaged couple entered their new car, locking lips.

When they got into the car, the man was still a little dazed by what had happened earlier in the day, but the woman appeared joyful.

Watch the video below: