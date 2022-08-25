Korra Obidi speaks on ex-husband’s relationship with new mistress (Video)

Popular dancer, Korra Obidi has finally opened up about the Nigerian lady her husband, Justin Dean, went on a date with.

In a recent post, she replied some social media users who tagged her as a “street worker”. She also had something to say to a ‘racist’ who said she was not good for her estranged white husband.

She said:

“You guys said Justin doesn’t want this street worker but guess what…the next woman he got was still black.

All the racist comments I’ve been getting, when they caught him with the next woman, what complexion was she? She was still melanin popping.

And I didn’t do it. He likes what he likes and I like what I like. We all like what we like. So you can’t change it. Its done.”