TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

I became a skeptic after being po!soned by someone I helped – Mr…

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about…

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their…

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows off her epic transformation (Video)

Entertainment
By Shalom

A young lady has shared her stunning transformation photos after her boyfriend ditched her for being too ugly.

While sharing her touching transformation, she revealed how her boyfriend left her because he didn’t like her facial appearance.

READ ALSO

“She broke up with me and I kidnapped her…

My boyfriend broke up with me because I have mouth odour…

She stated that he was so embarrassed about calling her his girlfriend, so, he decided to break up with her.

She made this disclosure while sharing before and after photos of herself.

She wrote:

“He left because I was too ugly to date and call his girlfriend”

Reacting to her story, @officialsaadah1 wrote:
“Gal yo soo beautiful 🤩 but that first picture 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@joel_iykee wrote:
“But seriously, i didn’t blame him for leaving at first 😩😂”

Lawrenzykesh wrote:
“He suppose to leave abeg 🤣🤣🤣”

@princessbriannavilanculo wrote:
“Lol I guess you didn’t have a filter when he left 😂😂😂.”

Watch the video below:

@itz_mena1

#greenscreen #greenscreenvideo #goviraltiktok #blowup #viralvideo #trending #itz_mena1 #fyp #tiktoknigeria🇳🇬🇳🇬 #fypage

♬ original sound – Mr unknown 😪

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

I became a skeptic after being po!soned by someone I helped – Mr Ibu

Davido’s baby mama, Sophia Momodu speaks her truth about being pregnant…

“Shame on you” – Clergyman knocks men putting their mouths in…

Lady revenges on her husband-to-be for leaving her during pregnancy

Man divorces wife of two years for refusing to change surname in her documents…

Woman narrates what her husband did to her on wedding night

When we met, he didn’t have a phone – Lady stays loyal to man till he becomes…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows off her epic…

Don Jazzy reveals 34-year-old lady wants to be his sugar mummy

I called you my bestfriend – Lady weeps profusely after bestie snatched her…

They’re idiots – Burna Boy drags Wizkid FC over past debate about Nigerian…

Nigerians set up business for man wrongfully jailed for 12 years

Man exposed after claiming mad woman is his mum and using her to get donations

Cubana Chief Priest promises N500k gift to man he looked down on (Video)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More