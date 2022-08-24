Lady who was rejected by her ex over ‘ugliness’ shows off her epic transformation (Video)

A young lady has shared her stunning transformation photos after her boyfriend ditched her for being too ugly.

While sharing her touching transformation, she revealed how her boyfriend left her because he didn’t like her facial appearance.

She stated that he was so embarrassed about calling her his girlfriend, so, he decided to break up with her.

She made this disclosure while sharing before and after photos of herself.

She wrote:

“He left because I was too ugly to date and call his girlfriend”

Reacting to her story, @officialsaadah1 wrote:

“Gal yo soo beautiful 🤩 but that first picture 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣”

@joel_iykee wrote:

“But seriously, i didn’t blame him for leaving at first 😩😂”

Lawrenzykesh wrote:

“He suppose to leave abeg 🤣🤣🤣”

@princessbriannavilanculo wrote:

“Lol I guess you didn’t have a filter when he left 😂😂😂.”

Watch the video below: