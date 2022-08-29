Lesb!an singer, Temmi Ovwasa shares chat with man who asked to sleep with her

Controversial Nigerian singer, Temmie Ovwasa aka YBNL princess has called out a man who made s*xual advances at her.



The young man had sent messages to her DM requesting to have s*x with her.

Reacting to this, the singer called out the young man, while sharing photos of the mssages he sent to her.

She wrote:

“Hold on let me show you the rat that sent this so you can help me laugh at the audacity of men 😭 I sometimes forget how entertaining your stupid is.

The only thing this man should be concerned about shifting is his reciding hairline back to its rightful position, @holubhusayor, your face looks like it has seen better days😩

Like you’re way past your glory days. If you are f*cking or have f*cked this man I want to tell you that God has washed u clean.

@holubhusayordid you stop blaming your barber? Why do you look like insecurity?!!!! 😩The ugl!est men are the loudest! Jesu!!!”

See the post below: