“Life na stage by stage” – Fans react to video of Olamide performing ‘Eni Duro’ 12 years ago

Olamide Adedeji, a legendary rapper, worked hard to earn his place in the industry before becoming the powerhouse that he is today.

Fans have been swept back in time by a flashback video of the rap legend singing his debut hit, Eni Duro, that recently leaked online.

YBNL Nation, of which he is the founder, has produced a number of other well-known artists, including Adekunle Gold, Lil Kesh, Fireboy DML, Chinko Ekun, DJ Enimoney, and most recently Asake.

Olamide, as a beginner, gave a spirited performance in the old video, which was released 12 years ago, to a crowd that was unfamiliar with him.

Watch the video below:

In reactions happiokos_comedy wrote; Life na stage by stage 👏

kingkachi7; Believe!!!#Legend❤️

thereal2shy; I remember this day. Na kennis music festival for ftk town

stallyboio4; This will let you know there is nobody that can’t make it in life