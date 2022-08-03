Man laments after returning to Nigeria to discover his wife sold his mansion for N10m

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A man has cried out after his wife reportedly sold his home for N10 million while he was away.

He said that after leaving the house in her care before leaving for abroad, he returned to find that she had already sold it.

In a viral video, the man stated that he was told there was already a buyer eager to move in when he returned.

The irate man claimed he paid N9.5 million for the land and additional money for an attorney, a development charge, and an agency fee.

Before leaving the country, he erected the house entirely from scratch, plastered, roofed, and installed iron doors and guards.

