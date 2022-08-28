Mercy Johnson dazzles as she mark 38th birthday (Video)

Mercy Johnson Okojie, a popular Nollywood actress, dazzles in pink as she celebrates her 38th birthday in style.

This comes just a day after she celebrated her 11th wedding anniversary with her beloved husband, Prince Okojie.

king to Instagram, Mercy Johnson shared a video collection of her different poses for her birthday photoshoot.

“Birthday girl 😘

Don’t worry, a thankful prayer to God on my behalf is fine…

Hmmmm God has done me well….Thank you lord…,” she wrote.

Fans and well-wishers, however, showered her with words of prayers and the best of wishes.

Watch the video below …

In other news; Kemi Olunloyo, a controversial investigative journalist, explains the purported cause of actress Ada Ameh’s demise.

This comes a day after the actress was buried, weeks after she passed away after collapsing.

Speaking on her differences with the late Ada Ameh in a Twitter post, Kemi Olunloyo alleged that her life was cut short by her friends.