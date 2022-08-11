“My feelings towards her has died” – Shocking discovery breaks man’s heart one week after marriage

An aggrieved married man has bemoaned a recent discovery he made just two weeks into his marriage with wife.

According to the embattled man, who narrated his woes to a relationship adviser, he had found out his wife is a hermaphrodite (having both male and female organs).

The man revealed that prior to the wedding, his wife –who happens to be his childhood friend – never said anything about it.

He wrote:

“Good evening I’m 28years old man that just got married last week. I should be happy but I’m not. I came from a decent family and I got married to a virgin girl. She has been my friend since childhood. So it’s like I married my friend. She’s a good girl. No doubt. On the first day of our honey moon. We were so tired. We didn’t do anything. I found out my wife is a hemophrodite on the second day. Her d*ck is so big and noticeable. Even bigger than my own d*ck. I no longer see her as a female. I now see her as my fellow man. We only made love on the second day and her d*ck was just flapping against my scrotum. She apologized for not telling me and said she doesn’t want to loose me ….In my family, we believe marriage is till death do us part. I’m ashamed of telling my family cos I don’t want them to insult her. I want to stay with her and love her but my feelings towards her has died. Please post anonymous”

