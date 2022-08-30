“Na kiss be that?” – Video of Burna Boy and Tiwa Savage spark reactions

A suggestive video of the Grammy-winning artist, Burna Boy and popular singer Tiwa Savage has sparked reactions online.

In the video making the rounds online, Burna Boy and Tiwa partied together, they could be seen holding each other closely and rubbing their faces close, which led to several murmurings.

The odogwu singer continued vibing and enjoying the moment after the hug, while Tiwa Savage went to the dance floor to show off some sizzling dance moves.

Social media users took to the comment section demeaning to know if they actually locked lips because of the nature of the video.

See some reactions below…

Arthur Randa Chisom: Na kiss be that? Abi eye dey pain me

Chukwuemeka Mekie: ” Were they kissing..Tiwa did u just kiss Burna?? My heart is broken”

