They’re idiots – Burna Boy drags Wizkid FC over past debate about Nigerian history

Popular singer, Burna Boy, also known as Damini Ogulu, has criticized Wizkid’s supporters on social media.

In response to remarks he made about Wizkid FC on the microblogging site, The African Giant is trending on Twitter.

Wole Soyinka expressed concern over the elimination of history from the Nigerian curriculum in an interview, to which Burna Boy responded.

Soyinka declared that he opposed history being dropped from the Nigerian curriculum and that he was not aware that the topic had been abandoned for some time.

Burna then criticized Wizkid FC for attacking him when he discussed the same topics in an interview video that he had cited earlier.

The singer then made fun of Wizkid’s supporters by joking that they would be more intelligent if their real history had been taught in schools.

”… I said this same thing a while ago but Wizkid Delusional Twitter fc said I was lying. Maybe if your true history was taught in your schools Wizkid would have a smarter Twitter FC instead of idiots like this.”