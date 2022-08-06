Nkechi Blessing reacts after a man requested to stay with her in Lagos

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Veteran Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has reacted after a man requested to live with her in Lagos.

 

He made the weird request in her comments section, revealing that he is visiting Lagos for the first time and has no place to stay.

He wrote:
“Good morning ma.. ma please it’s my first time coming to Lagos and I have nowhere to stay ma.. it will be a pleasure if I could come over to meet you ma. Please ma”

Replying his message, Nkechi Blessing wrote:

“I get orphanage home? Come meet me as how? Na so dem dey meet person?”

The man who didn’t give up on his request further tried to convince her to grant it.

Nkechi then replied again:
“You enter Lagos for the first time, na Lekki you go straight… You go see help… I no dey live Nigeria!”

See the screenshot of their exchange below:

