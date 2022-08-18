Peter Okoye slams Nigerians who ignore politicians living large but insult him for spending his hard earned money

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Legendary singer, Peter Okoye has tackled fans who are dragging him for showing off his abroad apartment.

The music star who is currently touring the United States took to his social media page to share photos of his Atlanta apartment.

This had stirred backlash from social media users who accused him of showing off.

One Twitter user @Adeshin77971877 wrote;

”Show off. Who u help?”

Responding, Peter wrote;

” Myself and my family. Pained”

Tweeting further, he wrote;

”They use your hard earned tax payers money to buy houses abroad, train there children in the best school abroad. And even go for medical treatment abroad! You come here dey troll me we dey my house for abroad dey do world tour. You need serious deliverance! Ode!

You praise your oppressors that denied you the best things in this life and come February 2023. they will give you 5k to sell your vote for them. And you think I will be affected My brother! My sister I only want A Better Nigeria VOTE WISELY.”

Watch the video below:

 

