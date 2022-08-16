Primary school teacher who swims to school goes viral (Video)

Those who travel great distances may find it difficult to handle the difficulties of teaching in Ghana’s rural communities.

However, a 36-year-old instructor found a novel way to get to school when using motorized transportation seemed impossible.

Kwame Mensah, the head teacher of Lonpe MA Primary School, made headlines after it was revealed that he swam to the Northern Region school.

Even though it’s typically quite difficult, he wakes up, gets dressed, and finds a way to school every day because he loves having an impact on students’ education.

Recently, the primary 1–6 teacher traveled a dizzyingly far journey to arrive at the school in time to instruct the students.

Kwame has a motorcycle that he typically uses to get himself to school, but on occasion it will break down and he will have to swim a significant portion of the distance.

He once had the good fortune to be given a 9-kilometer ride by a stranger returning from the hospital with his wife.

They were unable to carry him the entire distance, so he had to swim across the Dakar River before continuing on for three more kilometers.

Kwame claims his involvement with rural schools began after he received his undergraduate degree in 2009.

“Teaching in rural communities is not an easy task especially as I have to swim across this river everyday to get to my school. My family is very worried.

“The pupils are at a huge disadvantage because I have to teach all the classes from basic one to six and this is stressful”, he said

