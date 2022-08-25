Reactions as chat between Don Jazzy and signee, Ayra Starr, surfaces

Nigerian singer, Michael Collins Ajereh popularly known as Don Jazzy, has shared his chat with Ayra Starr and some other signees before welcoming them to his record label.

He shared the chats on Instagram to advise up and coming artistes on the need to showase themselves through their social media pages.

According to the Mavin boss, he only reaches out to people when he sees samples of what they can do.

In his words:

“From these three Screenshots you can see that I reached out to Ayra, BoySpyce and Bayanni Myself. I won’t have reached out to them if I didn’t see a Sample of What they can do on their Instagram pages.”

Reacting to this, Jaree_Oni wrote: “Wow this is great Don. Keep up the good work.”

_sarah_bright reacted: “Boss I want to join Mavin I have samples on my page for you to see.”

Thrifts_sureplace commented: “Thank you for being a blessing Don.”

See screenshots below: