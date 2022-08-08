Regina Daniels reacts after her ex-lover, Somadina Adinma left a comment on her post (Screenshot)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Controversial Nollywood actress, Regina Daniels has replied her colleague and ex-boyfriend, Somadina Adinma.

The young man had dropped a comment on her post where she spoke about her life outside Nigeria.

Regina, a pretty mother of two, is currently on vacation with her mother, Rita Daniels and she shared a video of memorable moments she had during her vacation.

The beautiful lady has been having the fun of her life visiting different countries with her family.

Somadina Adinma who has trended on many social media platforms over his relationship with the actress, left a comment on her post.

He hailed the young mum and gave her a funny name which attracted her attention.

He wrote:
“Hajia the traveller”

See the screenshot of Regina Daniels’ response below:

