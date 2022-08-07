Regina Daniels reacts to Somadina Adinma’s comment on her post (Video)

Regina Daniels, a Nollywood actress, recently responded to a comment made by her colleague, Somadina Adinma, on her post.

It all started when the young mother of two, who is currently on vacation in Jordan, posted a video from her visit to the city of Petra on her Instagram page.

Somadina Adinma, on the other hand, is a popular actor who was close to Regina Daniels before she married Prince Ned Nwoko. As a result, it’s not surprising that he occasionally comments on her posts. The two were once said to be in a romantic relationship.

Taking to the comment section of Regina Daniels’ post, he hailed Regina Daniels by giving her a comical name.

See her post below;

He wrote:

“Hajia the traveller”

Regina Daniels’ who doesn’t also fail to reply to his comments laughed over it.

She wrote:

“Add Eba.” Her comment was accompanied by some emojis of laughter.

See the screenshot below: