Schoolgirl who cried because her parents couldn’t attend her graduation gets scholarship

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

A primary school student, Wasilat Bashiru, who had cried during her graduation due to her parents absence at the event has become a recipient of a scholarship.

According to reports, a Nigerian couple offered to fun the little girl’s education.

It would be recalled that 11-year-old Head girl of God’s Light Group of Schools, Oyo town, Oyo state sobbed uncontrollably because her parents didn’t attend her graduation ceremony.

After hearing the little girl’s plight, a Nigerian woman and her husband expressed compassion for the child and pledged to pay for her education.

The lady identified as Oluwafunmi made this known on Twitter while adding that she deserves to have a brilliant future.

“Myself and my hubby @DeleMotors will take over funding her education. She deserves to have a brilliant future. Kayode pls send me a dm lets get the ball roll!! We rise by lifting other.”

