Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress Eudoxi Yao (Photos)

Popular Guinean artist, Grand P been seen with another lady only 5 months after proposing to his curvy Ivorian actress girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao.

Eudoxie and the Guinea singer had erratic relationships. Eudoxie announced she was leaving the diminutive musician in July 2021 after learning of his alleged infidelity.

On social media, images of the woman Grand P allegedly had a fling with went viral.

However, Grand P and Eudoxi reconciled, and he went down on one knee and proposed to her live on television.

In a new report, Grand P was recently spotted with a new woman, who is believed to be his girlfriend, it now looks that their engagement has been called off.

See photos of him and his new lady below:

