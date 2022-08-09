TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Halima Abubukar’s health deteriorating badly after exposing…

I’m scared of having s*x – Yul Edochie’s…

‘I dumped Burna Boy because he couldn’t satisfy me in bed’ –…

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress Eudoxi Yao (Photos)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular Guinean artist, Grand P been seen with another lady only 5 months after proposing to his curvy Ivorian actress girlfriend, Eudoxie Yao.

Eudoxie and the Guinea singer had erratic relationships. Eudoxie announced she was leaving the diminutive musician in July 2021 after learning of his alleged infidelity.

READ ALSO

Little boy seeks permission from girlfriend’s dad to take…

“My girlfriend is getting married in 2 days and it is…

On social media, images of the woman Grand P allegedly had a fling with went viral.

However, Grand P and Eudoxi reconciled, and he went down on one knee and proposed to her live on television.

In a new report, Grand P was recently spotted with a new woman, who is believed to be his girlfriend, it now looks that their engagement has been called off.

See photos of him and his new lady below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Halima Abubukar’s health deteriorating badly after exposing Apostle Suleman

I’m scared of having s*x – Yul Edochie’s daughter, Danielle

‘I dumped Burna Boy because he couldn’t satisfy me in bed’ – Stefflon Don

“I have no excuses, I’m sorry” — 2Face pens heartfelt apology to Annie Idibia…

#BBNaija: Beauty disqualified from reality show

Married man collapses after finding out his wife is his ‘Landlord’

“Do you want to k!ll her?” – Fan calls out Korra Obidi’s ex, Justin over what he…

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

Singer Grand P dating new beauty just months after proposing to curvy actress…

“Never be too quick to leave your marriage because your husband cheated on you”…

Man cries bitterly, refuses to return to office after using his boss’ money to…

Annie Idibia shares deep message following her husband, 2face Idibia’s public…

Keke rider arrested after squandering N3.7 million at night club (Video)

Veteran movie director, Biyi Bandele dies at 54

#BBNaija: Phyna breaks down in tears after being nominated for eviction twice in…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More