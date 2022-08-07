Socialite, Pretty Mike storms event accompanied by men and a woman dressed as clerics (video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Eze-Nwalie Nwogu, popularly known as Pretty Mike of Lagos, a celebrity and nightclub owner, staged a stunt on Saturday as he appeared at an event with men dressed as bishops.

The club owner was spotted at the event with about seven men and a woman dressed in bishop and priest robes, as per photos and video he posted on his Instagram page.

In what appears to be a way of taunting the country’s ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) political party, and recreating the controversial moment that spawned the allegation that the party paid impostors (fake bishops) to attend the unveiling of its Vice Presidential Candidate; Kashim Shettima, Pretty Mike appended a word of advice to Nigerians ahead of the forthcoming presidential elections in 2023.

In his words:

“Our fathers chose to believe and accept there lies. Most of ur fathers were the foundation of Vote selling and ballot box looting, enough of who generation of Lazy Youths that will is to blame.

“#2023 Let’s be the deliver this nation from Bondage#2023.”

