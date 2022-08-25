We suffered together – Beautiful couple show off amazing transformation (Video)

In a viral video posted on video sharing app, TikTok, a young couple shared lovely memories of their dating period.

The loving man thanked his babe for staying with him while he was still getting things together. It was obvious that they dated for a long time before getting married.

He said: “We stayed ugly together, Now we’re pretty together”.

Hoping on a trend on TikTok, he shared a photo of him and his partner during the early years of their courtship and another of their marriage. He also added a clip of their cruise overseas.

This video drives home one message, “Who wants to see you win, will help you win”.

See comments on the video;

@ruthalem1: “aww… you guys weren’t looking bad”.

@ikesphotoframe: “wow , God keep blessing ya”.

@esteeroro: “how do u guys do it tell me mine doesn’t last

@kOndegal 7: “so love exists”

Watch the video below: