Wiz was born for this – Fans react as Wizkid shares snippet of new song (Video)

Nigerian Afrobeats singer, Wizkid sparked reactions from fans when he shared a video of him vibing to a newly released song.

The Grammy winner just watered fans’ taste buds when he took to his Instagram page and shared a snippet of Majo. His official Disc Jockey, DJ Tunez owns Majo, which also features Alpha P and Tay Iwar.



In the video, Wiz could be seen in the studio with some members of his crew and they were singing along to the track.

Fans who reacted to the clip were full of praises for Big Wiz and the new single, with some saying he is a born star.

Watch the video below:

Instagram user, sremmstar; said Even if Big wiz no sing anything nah still 10/10 for me. I too love ham

official_richimayo; Our popsi is doing well 🔥🙌❤️

_ari3s_x; Wiz was born for thisssssss😍

realmelvis; Very calm, sweet , cute human 😍😍😍

officialdequez; Machala wey no send 😂😂😂Mawobè Ĺafàwòďà😂

starboyscotty; Na only wizzy fit make us bend phone 🦅😂

_jaybahbii; Nah wizkid dey dance like dis 😂😂

andykharol; 😍😍🙌king of Afro pop

mikkytorino; She tell me say the music go be banger 🔥

onlyphatty; We are nothing without Machala