You don send am? – Police officers caught on tape extorting young boys through transfer (Video)

A group of young boys filmed the moment some police officers extorted them through mobile transfer.

The officers arrested and bundled them into their vehicle after which money was demanded apparently for their release.

A video making the rounds online shows when a policeman asked one of the boys if he has sent the money to the account they provided.

The two boys were surrounded in the vehicle by no less than three officers. The video has sparked outrage as Nigerians on social media called on police authorities to bring an end to such unprofessional behaviour.

Watch video below:

Read some reactions below;

iamdat_sonia; I think say police no Dey accept transfer

anon_nyzzz; I no dey ever get pass 15k for account 😂 out of that we go still share am

maziadebayo; If your hand clean why you go transfer money to them

abdulafeezbaba; How I go dey do transfer for this kind police , you dey whine me e be like say dem want see craze

_skushi_ex; Na him wan do am na if to say he para for them ni them no go bill am aje

trino_fundz; Kuda no Dey reverse money once completed 🙁. I feel his pain

buky674; Did same thing to me and my friend yesterday demanding for same 50k i was like wth

son_orf_samuel2022; Omó me I go report the account say dem sc*m me oOh , the owner of the account go see crazy .

wacomzeeoflagos; Old shameless men. I dey always uninstall my main bank apps sha and leave d one with less than 10k

viqtor_30bg; @policeng_lagos please this is getting out of hand I was held down at ajah busstop these police men took my phone hit me, slap, even point a gun to my face because I stood my ground that my car documents r intact …. So for a young guy to drive car in Nigeria is a crime right???? Today I declare @policeng_lagos our enemy 😡

princeanonymous01; @adejobimuyiwa @benjaminhundeyin all these bad eggs in NPF need to be search out , they don’t respect the laws .