“Are you friends with Portable?” – Comedian, ZicSaloma queries dog as it goes berserk in his room (Video)

Popular skit maker, ZicSaloma has queried the behavior of his pet dog who kept on gamboling in his room.

The comedian took to his Instagram page to share a video of his dog running around boisterously in his room.

His pet dog kept running from one end of the room and jumping onto his bed.

Puzzled by its behavior, the funny man questioned whether his dog is friends with controversial singer, Portable who has been making the news constantly.

Watch the video below:

His remark, however, has stirred varied reactions from social media users:

misschidel wrote: “Una don too insult my super star portable nd I don’t like it”

teeh_lyfstyle wrote: “Lmao portable is coming for you sho ti ye”

teesbeautylane wrote: “The dog dey hyper true true…..e reach to ask”

