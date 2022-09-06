TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from…

“Father’s carbon copy” – Reactions as Ned…

Bandits arrest thief, hand him over to police in Katsina

News
By Ezie Innocent

A suspected burglar was ‘arrested’ by bandits operating in Katsina State after being discovered in a neighborhood with stolen goods.

The middle-aged man reportedly specializes in removing iron bars and metal rods from unfinished and abandoned buildings in the state.

According to PR Nigeria, the bandits described how they apprehended the vandal while they were riding around on their motorcycles.

READ ALSO

Woman kidnaps husband, demands N2 million as ransom in Akwa…

Thief beaten mercilessly after stealing iPhone 12 Pro Max…

A video that the outlet was able to obtain showed the armed men parading the scavenger and the stolen goods that were contained in a cart.

It also included a local leader who was asked to make sure the culprit was turned over to the police.

The group, holding different firearrmss also lectured the captured thief about the evils of stealing.

They spoke about how the state’s government properties are being destroyed by thieves.

“Don’t you know that it is an offence to steal? You’re lucky we are handing you over to the authority We could have executed you for engaging in a criminal activity”, they said.

The bandits gave the community leader the accused and pleaded with him to see to it that he got punished.

They did not simply give him to the authorities and leave; instead, they accompanied the village head and were present as he was taken away by security agents.

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“Nobody wanted to carry my son when I gave birth to him” — Mom says as she shows…

Nigerian lady stops dad who abandoned her for 27 years from attending her…

“Father’s carbon copy” – Reactions as Ned Nwoko snubs…

“She looks so gorgeous” – Eniola Badmus stuns everyone with…

Heartbreaking moment little girl broke down in tears after being taken to an…

Lady visits Jehovah’s witnesses kingdom hall to know why they stopped…

Married woman cries out as her husband impregnates youth corps member

1 of 6

LATEST UPDATES

Bandits arrest thief, hand him over to police in Katsina

“I can’t imagine my life here without you” – Bella tells Sheggz (Video)

I’ve never met or spoken with Wizkid – Carter Efe reveals

Erica Nlewedim ridiculed as Kiddwaya finds love again, goes on a date with white…

Man heartbroken as he discovers cousin is behind his kidnap after sneaking into…

Married woman cries out as her husband impregnates youth corps member

Kemi Olunloyo shares photo of alleged face behind Gistlovers (Photo)

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More