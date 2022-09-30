BBNaija: Reactions as Obi Cubana reveals who will win this season

As the grand finale of the Big Brother Naija reality show draws closer, several celebrities have come forward to pledge their support for their favorite housemates.

Popular socialite Obi Cubana was not left out as he posted a video of one of the housemates, Bryann, in his home.

He referred to Bryann as his kid bro and proclaimed him the winner of the season.

He shared the video with the caption that said:

“Hey kid bro @bryannonly 🦅I wish you well as always. You have done exceedingly well so far, and I’m sure you will wear the crown! The world await your arrival with the crown as @bigbronaija next winner! Good luck bro❤️ Pls vote my lil bro @bryannonly.”

See video here: