Ladies surprise their grandmother with tray of bread as she clocks 100

Two young ladies recently decided to surprise their aged grandmother on her 100th birthday.

In a heartwarming video, they blindfolded the old lady and guided her to the place where they intended to reveal the surprise.

The surprise happened to be a tray of pieces of bread presented by a little boy.

The caption of the video read:

“We surprised our grandmother. She’s 100 years today.”

Although she didn’t express any emotions, her grand daughters burst out laughing when they removed the blind fold.

Netizens in the comments sent their well wishes across. Some of them read:

“Wawu at 100 years she’s this strong. Happy birthday to her.”

“Happy 100th birthday, God bless her with many more.”

“Happy birthday mum.”

See video here: