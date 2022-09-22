TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and…

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two…

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son…

Chomzy speaks on possibility of relationship with Groovy (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Ex Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate, Esther Chioma Ndubueze better known as Chomzy has shared her thoughts about dating colleague, Groovy.

It would be recalled that they housemate had been evicted but had later stayed back for an extra week as guests of the show; last Sunday, however, they were escorted out of the house, bringing to an end, their journey on the show.

Following her eviction from the show, during one of her media interview, when she was asked whether she would have considered dating Groovy if Phyna wasn’t in the picture.

READ ALSO

Lady cancels relationship with man after he revealed that…

“I know you like someone else not me” –…

The reality star replied in the negative, noting that she had already stated, while in the house, that she can’t be a second or third option.

No because, I already said it in the 2nd week, I can’t be a 2nd or 3rd option,” she said.

Watch the video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

Photos and details of woman who died while chasing husband and sidechick

“Two healthy boys” – Woman shows off her two children after…

“Please forgive me” – Regina Daniels’ son goes on his…

“I get better meat for body” – Destiny Etiko boasts as she…

22-year-old lady starts building dream house after purchasing land

BBNaija: Why I want Phyna to win grand prize – Doyin

James Brown’s dad showers prayers on him after receiving iPhone 13 from her

1 of 7

LATEST UPDATES

Chomzy speaks on possibility of relationship with Groovy (Video)

Lady overjoyed as she relocates abroad with family

From millionaire to beggar: 50-year-old woman goes broke, begs on the streets…

“His mother abandoned us” – Okada rider who carries little son…

“My worst days are actually over…” – Beauty breaks silence following…

Why I still have a girlfriend despite being a crossdresser – James Brown…

You’re going back to Nigeria – Woman tells husband after catching him with…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More