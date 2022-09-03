Couple wed years after meeting on Twitter, share chats of how it started

Years after meeting each other on Twitter, a beautiful couple have tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony.
According to screenshots of their chats on Twitter, the couple began their journey since 2018.
They shared a cute photos from their wedding ceremony and Twitter users showered praises on them.
Kelvin Omuku said:
“Some girls miss out on good men because their dms are closed. Now see this beautiful bride living happily.”
Baba G wrote:
“This brother was only her retirement plan. Nothing to emulate from this conversation rather than to avoid repeating this habit.”
Ronald Kats added:
“Most of the ladies here, when you text this, she will respond with “put it on my mobile money.”
See the tweet below:
How it started ➡️ How it is going pic.twitter.com/tz6QQWn28e
— Nkunda (@nkundascents) September 1, 2022
