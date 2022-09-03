TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned…

“10 years sleeping with different men” – Lady…

Lady shades those who advised her against marrying an older man…

Couple wed years after meeting on Twitter, share chats of how it started

Entertainment
By Shalom

Years after meeting each other on Twitter, a beautiful couple have tied the knot in a grand wedding ceremony.

According to screenshots of their chats on Twitter, the couple began their journey since 2018.

They shared a cute photos from their wedding ceremony and Twitter users showered praises on them.

READ ALSO

Man narrates his experience with girlfriend’s father…

Corps member narrates how thieves cleared his accounts and…

Kelvin Omuku said:
“Some girls miss out on good men because their dms are closed. Now see this beautiful bride living happily.”

Baba G wrote:
“This brother was only her retirement plan. Nothing to emulate from this conversation rather than to avoid repeating this habit.”

Ronald Kats added:
“Most of the ladies here, when you text this, she will respond with “put it on my mobile money.”

See the tweet below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned Nwoko’s…

“10 years sleeping with different men” – Lady who travelled to…

Lady shades those who advised her against marrying an older man as she flies out…

“We shall meet in the future” – Lecturer tells project students as he relocates…

“If you see me trekking, mind your business” – Chiké says as he sells his…

“It is getting bigger” – Netizens react as Toke Makinwa…

#BBNaija: Hermes loses cool, bashes teammates over suggestive remarks following…

1 of 4

LATEST UPDATES

Actress, Helen Aduru suffers severe head injury after EFCC officials allegedly…

Man whose manhood was stolen at Lagos reveals what his wife did after opening up…

“It was not easy being in the house, I was sad” — Amaka opens up, addresses…

James Brown’s sister, Gracious Brown melts hearts as romantic video with…

Lady shades those who advised her against marrying an older man as she flies out…

My girlfriend dumped me for our neighbor who owns a BMW after I paid her…

“She is gorgeous” – Reactions as photos of Ned Nwoko’s…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More