Eniola Badmus acquires brand new Mercedes Benz as 45th birthday gift (Photos)

Eniola Badmus, a Nollywood actress, celebrates her 45th birthday with a brand new Mercedes-Benz Gle 450.

TheinfoNG earlier reported that Davido, an Afro-pop king, gave the celebrant an early morning birthday gift.

The celebrant unveiled her official gift of the day a few minutes ago, posting photos of her brand new whip – a black Mercedes Benz Gle 450.

The actress accompanied the post with a lengthy caption that praised her hard work and dedication. She also thanked God for making it possible.

She wrote:

“Birthday gift to myself……I really don’t know where to start from but I try shaaaaa …….

This is pure hard work y’all can testify to it

@m_jautos thank you for sorting this machine for me,you’re the reason I was going back and fourth in Dallas but no vex say the money no come once……..He no easy to level up…..thank God we made it……. Na me go dey drive am myself because Ojuri to 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂🔥”

See post below;