Buju BNXN wins Next Rated Award at 2022 Headies Awards, dedicates award to late mum

BNXN, a popular Nigerian musician wins the Next Rated Award at the 2022 Headies Award.

He was nominated alongside Ayra Starr, Zinoleesky, Lojay, and Ruger in the hotly contested and contentious category.

BNXN receives the 2022 Bentley Bentayga for winning the category on Monday.

Portable was also nominated in the category before being disqualified due to being unruly and an advocate for violence.

The award show was held in the early hours of Monday at the Cobbs Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, United States.

Also, the likes of Wizkid, Patoranking, and Ayra Starr won big at The Headies.

Wizkid who was represented by his manager, Sunday Are, clinched several categories courtesy of his 2020 Made in Lagos album.

Some of the categories won by Wizkid include ‘Song of the Year’, ‘Best Collaboration’, and ‘Album of the Year’.

Patoranking also bagged the awards for ‘Best Recording Of The Year’ as well as ‘Best Reggae & Dancehall Album’ categories.

Also, Ayra Starr won the ‘Headies’ Viewer’s Choice’ category ahead of several heavyweights including Wizkid and Olamide.

This year marks the 15th edition of the event, themed, ‘Join the Movement’, and it is the first time the show would be held outside the country. The show was hosted by Osas Ighodaro, an actress as well as American actor and comedian, Anthony Anderson.