“I cannot contain my joy” – Mercy Chinwo responds to trolls who critiqued her, over social media “show-off”

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Popular gospel songstress, Mercy Chinwo has reacted following criticisms by detractors over her social media posts.

Recall that weeks ago, Mercy’s husband, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa had gifted her brand new luxurious car for her birthday.

The singer had excitedly taken to her social media page to share the news with all and sundry.

Some critics had called her to order, as they condemned her for what they deemed to be showing off on social media.

However, in a new post, Mercy has seemingly responded to her naysayers as she once again showed off her beautiful relationship noting that she cannot contain her excitement.

In her words:

“I can’t contain my JOY and EXCITEMENT🤣💃It’s One month already with my Gee🤣🤣🤣❤Forever to go💃.After Christ, the best decision I ever made💃 A man filled with so much grace and truth❤ You are the Evidence that I am indeed Blessed ❤I Love Love you SWEET ❤️”

 

