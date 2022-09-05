Mercy Chinwo marks 32nd birthday with note of gratitude

Renowned gospel songstress, Mercy Chinwo celebrates her 32nd birthday with stunning photoshoots.

This comes less than a month after she tied the knot with her heartthrob, Pastor Blessed Uzochikwa of Lagos WaterBrook Church in a grand wedding which garnered a lot of media attention and praises from Nigerians.

The singer took to her Instagram page to share beautiful photos– which has stirred praises from social media users– to mark her new age.

Sharing the photos, she wrote a note of gratitude, thanking God for another new year.

She wrote:

“Happy birthday to me😅😅💃💃

Thankful for another beautiful year 💃💃. ”

Horde of fans and colleagues have taken to her social media comment section, flooding it with their numerous warm birthday wishes.