TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Buzzing Stories

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at…

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks…

“Never seen a cat take rubbish from a dog”- Sophia Momodu throws…

“I have been suffering diseases since then” – Man who tattooed Bobrisky cries out

Entertainment
By Shalom

A die-hard fan of controversial crossdresser, Bobrisky, has lamented bitterly online months after drawing a tattoo of his fave.

In a heartbreaking video, the young man said he has been battling illnesses which he attributed to complications from the tattoo of Bobrisky he inked on his arm.

Recall, in March 2021, he went viral on several social media platforms after he tattooed Bobrisky’s face on his arm and also met physically with the crossdresser.

READ ALSO

Nothing on earth can make me go into depression – Bobrisky…

“I’m the kind of side chick that loves his boyfriend’s wife”…

Months later, the fan now looks like a shadow of himself; a situation which he claims happened because of the tattoo. According to him, he got the disease from the machine used on his body.

In a video making rounds online, he also begged Nigerians to plead with Bobrisky for forgiveness over what he did.

Watch video below:

RELATED STORIES

TRENDING

‘We came to buy things’ – White Money bumps into Angel at pharmacy (Video)

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks outrage

“Never seen a cat take rubbish from a dog”- Sophia Momodu throws shades hours…

“These side chicks are doing the most” – Mum shares video of…

I’ll make sure you never get married – Heartbroken lady vows to deal with…

Man shares video of tomato sellers who scam customers on highway

Reactions as man proudly shows off his skin and body cream online (Video)

1 of 5

LATEST UPDATES

“I have been suffering diseases since then” – Man who tattooed…

“Oga you don reach 34” – Reactions as Carter Efe marks 21st birthday with…

“She couldn’t recognise me” – Mum in tears as she…

Young boy embarrasses mother on his graduation day, video sparks outrage

Lady leaves lecture hall after falling under encounter of ‘holy…

Man returns to primary school after wife left him because he’s not educated

“Now I dey London” – Man calls out relative who refused to hire him as…

Leave a Reply

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More