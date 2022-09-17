I may reunite with my ex-husband – Chacha Eke says

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Shalom

Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke Faani, has hinted during an Instagram live session that she might be going back to her ex husband. 

Her estranged hubby, Austin Faani, is a filmmaker and she still answers his last name. Her fans however questioned her about that during the Instagram live. 

One of the questions was:

“Why do you still have Faani on your Instagram name?”

To which she responded;

“Because I’m supposed to, you won’t understand. Hopefully you will eventually, one day”.

Another went ahead to ask:

“You still have the name because you’re gonna get back together soon, will you ever go back by any chance?”

The actress then went ahead to answer: 

 “Yes, when the chance presents itself. There’s more to me than you guys will ever know”

