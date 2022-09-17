I may reunite with my ex-husband – Chacha Eke says

Nollywood actress, ChaCha Eke Faani, has hinted during an Instagram live session that she might be going back to her ex husband.

Her estranged hubby, Austin Faani, is a filmmaker and she still answers his last name. Her fans however questioned her about that during the Instagram live.

One of the questions was:

“Why do you still have Faani on your Instagram name?”

To which she responded;

“Because I’m supposed to, you won’t understand. Hopefully you will eventually, one day”.

Another went ahead to ask:

“You still have the name because you’re gonna get back together soon, will you ever go back by any chance?”

The actress then went ahead to answer:

“Yes, when the chance presents itself. There’s more to me than you guys will ever know”