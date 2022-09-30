I never forced you to draw me – Bobrisky slams man who said he got sick after drawing tattoo of Bobrisky’s face

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


Entertainment
By Shalom

Self acclaimed ‘mummy of Lagos’ Bobrisky has reacted shortly after a man claimed to have been infected with an ailment after drawing Bobrisky on his skin.

Hours ago, the young man cried out to netizens for help as he narrated what he has been going through after making a tattoo of the crossdresser.

He alleged that a strange ailment befell him as a result of complications from the tattoo of Bobrisky he inked on his arm.

Months ago, had gone viral after drawing Bobrisky’s face on his arm; an act which has led to his pain. According to him, he got the disease from the machine used on his body.

Reacting to the entire drama, Bobrisky noted that he never asked or forced anyone to draw a tattoo of him on their bodies.

Watch video below:

