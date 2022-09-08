TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


“If you don’t beg me before December, my name is not Segun” – Sheggz tells Rachel following clash (Video)

Entertainment
By Ezie Innocent

Big Brother Naija ‘Level Up’ housemate Sheggz, also known as Mr. Ikoyi, has threatened his fellow colleague, Rachel, following a beef with Bella.

Sheggz appears to be having a problem after the disagreement with Rachel that led to Bella possibly risking a strike over her involvement.

He assured her that before the year runs out, she would have a reason to run to him begging.

He said;

Rachel, I’m telling you, if you don’t beg me this year, my name is not Segun. Go and write it down; laugh about it, I swear on my mother’s life. You’re mad!”

Rachel, however, seemed unconcerned with his threat, calling his bluff, calling him to do his worse.

