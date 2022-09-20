“I’m 29 years old but I can’t grow up” – Man with baby stature laments (Video)

A man has dished out an emotional video over his severe health condition which has prevented him from growing properly.

It was noted in the video that he is presently a 29-year-old man but he still remains a baby with a mature face.

The caption of the video read:

“My name is ping ping. I’m 29 years old. I can’t grow up because of illness. My family is willing to call me baby”

It was not said the name of the condition or if there was any treatment for it. The video did not also reveal if the grown baby had any speech impairment.

However, some people found the clip adorable as it attracted good wishes from commenters.

Some of the comments read:

@Maria: “My lovely Ping 😍 stay blessed and happy 💯❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”

@johncalloway820: “My little man PingPing I love you little man”

@The Estikos: “wait I’m confused. is he a baby with old man face or an old man with a baby face?”

@Angel Swan: “Hello precious Pingping! Always look very good and adorable 😊Take care”

See video here: