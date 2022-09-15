‘I’m not single, I have a woman living with me in Lagos’ – Frederick Leonard warns women dying to marry him

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

Frederick Leonard, a multiple award-winning actor who has worked his way to stardom over the years, has warned women dying to marry him as he raises an alarm on his verified Instagram page about the high rate of fraud involving his name and brand.

The self-styled Film Lord shared a flyer designed and printed by imposters that falsely claimed he had signed a deal with Netflix and would be recruiting people for Nollywood.

Leonard stated in his caption that it is clearly the work of imposters and fraudsters. As a result, he washed his hands of some publications.

He went ahead to reveal that he is no longer single for those who are easily deceived by his imposters on the promise of marriage.

“Another FAKE DOCUMENT PREPARED BY AN IMPOSTER!

I HAVE NOT SIGNED ANY DEAL WITH NETFLIX.

If and When That Happens, it will be Announced via My VERIFIED Social media Accounts with the BLUE TICK.

BE CAREFUL OUT THERE !

STOP INDULGING.. I’M NOT LOOKING FOR AN ONLINE SPOUSE.

I HAVE A WOMAN IN MY HOUSE IN LAGOS ALREADY.

I AM NOT SINGLE !

THANKS AND GOD BLESS ALL WELL MEANING FANS,” he said as he shared the photo of the fake document.

See the Photo below;

