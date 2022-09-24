“It’s hard to let you go” — Annie Idibia emotional as daughter, Isabel, jets out of Nigeria

Annie Idibia, a popular Nollywood actress, showers her first daughter, Isabel, with unending love as the young lady jets out of Nigeria.

This comes just days after the mother of two and 2face Idibia were chastised for allowing the 13-year-old lady to dress in a revealing outfit.

Annie Idibia penned a lengthy emotional note on Instagram to express how much she’d miss her darling Isabel.

“My sunshine. Most times I feel like I don’t deserve you —+ so blessed to have you call me mama!!! It’s hard to let you goooo..but can’t be selfish!!! Your dreams r valid. I am soooooo proud of you! 10boys in one angelic, sweet, humble, innocent, brilliant n determined young lady!!! 13 going on 30 with so much love in ur heart. My good luck charm sunshine.”

“Loveeee you. My first seed!! The most loving…most selfless.. sweetest child ever!! Pls don’t let the cruel world take away all d love u be inside!!!!! Grounded…humble….shy yet extremely confident!!! Best behave student” for d last how many years again????”

See screenshots below;