Bobrisky ridiculed as friends, colleagues shun his 31st birthday party (Video)

Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, a popular crossdresser, has been mocked for his birthday party debacle.

On August 31st, the crossdresser celebrated his 31st birthday by throwing a beach party for his friends, colleagues, and family.

Bobrisky shared beautiful photos of himself on Instagram, accompanied by a cheering birthday wish.

He wrote: Happy birthday to me.

Nigerian entertainment celebrities, including Mercy Eke, Toke Makinwa, Sotayogaga, Eniola Badmus, Ada Karl, Luminee, Khloe Abiri, Chigul, Nini, Iyanya, and a host of others, massively storm Bobrisky’s comment section to celebrate his birthday with love.

The crossdresser held a beach house party on Friday, September 2nd, to celebrate his new age.

Unfortunately, the party was a flop, as guests didn’t turn up for him.

Many were expecting to see lots of celebrities in attendance but they shunned the crossdresser.

See some reactions below;

sugarbaby_mimi126: People wey suppose come he don use fight and debt chase them imagine say e no fight papaya I know say that one go don shake body go there

finest_bosschick: His birthday this year was a big flop

victoriascollection20: No wonder his/her Snapchat is very dry

steffy_icyy: Bob don dey old oo

babytigerr_Emoty seats everywhere

merit_marcus: Birthday party goes wrong

bammy_hairmpire: It’s how he’s loosing relevance for me

ajem.ina: Massive turn up…. but then again… what about the house?