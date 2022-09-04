Bobrisky ridiculed as friends, colleagues shun his 31st birthday party (Video)

Idris Okuneye, better known as Bobrisky, a popular crossdresser, has been mocked for his birthday party debacle.
On August 31st, the crossdresser celebrated his 31st birthday by throwing a beach party for his friends, colleagues, and family.
Bobrisky shared beautiful photos of himself on Instagram, accompanied by a cheering birthday wish.
He wrote: Happy birthday to me.
Nigerian entertainment celebrities, including Mercy Eke, Toke Makinwa, Sotayogaga, Eniola Badmus, Ada Karl, Luminee, Khloe Abiri, Chigul, Nini, Iyanya, and a host of others, massively storm Bobrisky’s comment section to celebrate his birthday with love.
The crossdresser held a beach house party on Friday, September 2nd, to celebrate his new age.
Unfortunately, the party was a flop, as guests didn’t turn up for him.
Many were expecting to see lots of celebrities in attendance but they shunned the crossdresser.
See some reactions below;
sugarbaby_mimi126: People wey suppose come he don use fight and debt chase them imagine say e no fight papaya I know say that one go don shake body go there
finest_bosschick: His birthday this year was a big flop
victoriascollection20: No wonder his/her Snapchat is very dry
steffy_icyy: Bob don dey old oo
babytigerr_Emoty seats everywhere
merit_marcus: Birthday party goes wrong
bammy_hairmpire: It’s how he’s loosing relevance for me
ajem.ina: Massive turn up…. but then again… what about the house?
