James Brown splashes millions of naira on Range Rover SUV (Video)

Controversial crossdresser and social media, James Brown Obialor has acquired a multi million naira Range Rover.

The socialite enrolled in an academic program in United Kingdom, took to his Instagram page to flaunt his brand new ride.

The crossdresser uploaded a video of himself and his friends stepping into the fabulous, brand new car to cruise around town.

Sharing the video, he congratulate himself while notifying Netizens about the purchase.

He wrote:

“HEY DURLINGS, I just got myself a new whip. Congratulations to me”

Loads of fans and colleagues have taken to his Instagram comment section to congratulate him on his newest purchase.

Watch the video below: