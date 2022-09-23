Lady cries bitterly after being dumped by boyfriend despite renting apartment for him (Video)

TheInfoNG - Your Tablet for Entertainment, News, Gossips & Trends..


By Ezie Innocent

A woman from Ghana who made financial and emotional sacrifices for another man was left with a broken heart.

In a video that was uploaded on social media, she sobbed as she confessed that he had left her for another woman despite all the things hse had done for him.

The distraught girl, according to GHnews, claimed that she rented a place for him out of her own money simply to demonstrate how much she cares about him.

The heartbroken woman bemoaned the fact that he had been betraying her affection while she had been caring for his mother and sister as well and not just him.

A post shared by Van De Maestro (@vandemaestrogh)

